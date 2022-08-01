Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 10,067 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NTR opened at $85.66 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

