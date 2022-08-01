Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 8,480 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 49.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.