Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

