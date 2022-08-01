Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.81 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

