Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 108,989 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

