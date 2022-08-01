Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.