Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

