Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,815 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

