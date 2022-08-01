Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

AIZ opened at $175.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

