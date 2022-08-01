Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Up 1.6 %

SAP Profile

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

