AIOZ Network Price Tops $0.0678 on Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $840,001.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

