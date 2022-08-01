Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.79) per share for the quarter.
Air Canada Trading Up 2.6 %
TSE AC opened at C$17.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The company has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.56.
Insider Activity at Air Canada
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
