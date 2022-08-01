Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

ABNB stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

