Aire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

