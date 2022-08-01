Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $243.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

