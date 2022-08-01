Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $216.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.