Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

