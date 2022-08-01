Aire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 193,163 Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,794,000.

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

