Aire Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

