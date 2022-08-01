Aire Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCZ opened at $58.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.