Aire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.28 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

