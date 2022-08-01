Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

