Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

