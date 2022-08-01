Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 4.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 176.5% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

