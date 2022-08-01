Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 2,733,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

