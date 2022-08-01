Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $629.00 million-$629.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.38 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.67.

ALGT stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

