AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on August 18th

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.4%.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

