Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

