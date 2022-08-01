Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $582,814. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

