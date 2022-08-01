Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 1st

Alset Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 1st. Alset Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

ACAXU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

