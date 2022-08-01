Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,245. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

