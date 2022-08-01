American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,099. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

