Americana Partners LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 65,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

