Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.34. 31,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. The company has a market cap of $505.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

