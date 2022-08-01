Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $453.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

