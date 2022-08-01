Americana Partners LLC Sells 26,341 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,341 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $92.94. 88,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.