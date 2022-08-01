Americana Partners LLC Sells 6,176 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,691. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

