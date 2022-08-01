Americana Partners LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 195,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,970,281. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

