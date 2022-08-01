AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $673,042.87

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $673,042.87 and $3,640.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

