AmonD Price Reaches $0.0008 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. AmonD has a total market cap of $677,302.30 and approximately $3,127.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.