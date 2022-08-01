Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Amphenol worth $80,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

