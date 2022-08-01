Ampleforth Governance Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.16 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00022452 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $79.00 million and $16.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
