Ampleforth Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Ampleforth has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00130917 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032894 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
Ampleforth Coin Profile
Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,462,625 coins and its circulating supply is 36,354,989 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
