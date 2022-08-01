Ampleforth Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Ampleforth has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,462,625 coins and its circulating supply is 36,354,989 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

