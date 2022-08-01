Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $16.44

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TransAlta by 60.4% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in TransAlta by 201.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 210,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 140,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

