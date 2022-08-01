Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

