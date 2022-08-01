Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.