ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.34-$1.62 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.