Ankr Price Tops $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $314.49 million and $54.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,408.94 or 1.00011388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.