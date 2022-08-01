AnRKey X Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,971.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
AnRKey X Coin Profile
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,485,722 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AnRKey X
