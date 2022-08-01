AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AON

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AON by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

