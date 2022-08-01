Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. 23,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,824. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,332.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.